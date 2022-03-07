Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Down 2.8%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.94. 1,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06.
Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)
