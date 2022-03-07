Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 22344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.61.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

