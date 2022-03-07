Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 7th (ALA, ALS, AND, AQN, AR, ARR, AX.UN, BDI, CNQ, DBM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 7th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.50 to $16.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.25.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$16.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by Laurentian from C$13.50 to C$15.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) was given a C$7.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$74.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$74.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) was given a C$10.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$51.00.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was given a C$2.20 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$45.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$50.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$44.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$43.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

