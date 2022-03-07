Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 7th (AAON, ANAB, AVBH, AVTX, AXAHY, BNL, BRRAY, BVH, BVRDF, SQSP)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 7th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avidbank Holdings, Inc. is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. It provides financial solutions and service to its clients. The bank accepts deposits and offers commercial loans, construction loans, real estate loans, personal loans, business lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. It also offers foreign exchange services, complimentary notary services, merchant services, traveler’s checks and mobile banking along with other services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc., formally known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co., is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

