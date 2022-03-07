Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 7th (AMBA, BMO, DKS, DLB, ESI, GE, ICPT, LOCL, MEG, STLD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 7th:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ambarella’s sales might be negatively impacted from the industry-wide supply constraint. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Also, higher expenses related to the company’s efforts to expedite orders and secure more capacity are a concern. However, it is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. Improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses along with solid demand for its AI vision silicon products have been major growth drivers. Moreover, healthy customer and product mix, supported by strong operational execution, is boosting gross margin. It is also witnessing slowdown in the rate of order push-out and cancellations while recovery in design activities, which is encouraging.”

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has C$151.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$163.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock received a boost following the solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, which, in turn, led to strong sales and merchandise margin momentum. The bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. It also noted that the company kickstarted the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review. Higher freight costs and supply-chain issues also remain concerning.”

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dolby’s strategy of providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences bodes well for long-term growth. Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Atmos technologies ensure growth for the company. Dolby Cinema technology is considered to be a major profit churner for the company. Robust financials and diligent capital deployment strategies help maintain a flexible capital structure and deliver value to shareholders. Dolby’s debt-to-capital ratio has always been zero, which implies that the company is less leveraged. However, Dolby’s performance has been negatively impacted on account of supply chain constraints and lower demand for electronic products, which are hampering its operating momentum. Costs of sales have been rising due to higher product costs and licensing expenses. Customer concentration is another headwind.”

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. They currently have C$3.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company's earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past year, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lower-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter was encouraging, driven by strong double-digit revenue growth for Ocaliva, despite the challenges associated with the pandemic and the U.S. label update. Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s sales have shown an encouraging trend so far. The drug’s label is updated as there were cases of worsening liver problems or liver failure in patients with cirrhosis treated with Ocaliva. It earlier suffered a setback when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a complete response letter (CRL) for obeticholic acid as it was a frontrunner in receiving a potential approval for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and gaining an edge in this promising space. It is highly dependent on Ocaliva for growth. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$110.00.

