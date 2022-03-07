Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,156 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,467% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.51. 924,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

