Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Farmland Partners Call Options (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,392 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the average daily volume of 180 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,595,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.