Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,450 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

CL opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

