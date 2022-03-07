Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,933 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $205.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.