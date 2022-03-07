Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 111.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $67.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.