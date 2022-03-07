Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,198 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $100.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

