Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.30. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

