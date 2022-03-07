Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 6,431 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

