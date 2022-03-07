Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 808 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $129.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

