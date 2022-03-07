Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 828 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $212.13 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.01 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.