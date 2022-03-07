Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 180 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $600.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $947.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,288.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.03 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

