Stonnington Group LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 569.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after purchasing an additional 942,751 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Trade Desk (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.