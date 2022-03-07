Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Nucor by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NUE stock opened at $138.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.