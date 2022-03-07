Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,750 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,534,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after acquiring an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 428,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 50.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,436,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.87 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

