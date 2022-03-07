Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.82

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 125888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.
The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
