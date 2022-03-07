Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $349.19 million and $20.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 385,085,780 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

