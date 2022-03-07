Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. 215,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,136. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

