Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,627 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.28.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.76. 252,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,117,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

