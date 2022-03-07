Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys 3,749 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $20.98 on Monday, hitting $575.01. 87,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $671.28.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.