Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.56. 173,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $168.38 and a 52-week high of $246.49.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.