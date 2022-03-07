Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $93,333,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 69.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $54.89. 1,208,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

