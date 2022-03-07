Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after acquiring an additional 561,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,946,000 after acquiring an additional 651,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HWM stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,193. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.