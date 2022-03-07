Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded down $28.49 on Monday, hitting $469.29. 27,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.28 and a 200-day moving average of $598.98. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.20 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

