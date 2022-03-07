Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.56. 615,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,676. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

