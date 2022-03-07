Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $106.94. 469,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,051. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

