Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 52.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 293,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,584. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

