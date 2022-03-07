Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 2.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.61. 1,045,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

