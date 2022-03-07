Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 242.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.75. The company had a trading volume of 126,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average of $334.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.