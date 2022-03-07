Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 36,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828,723. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

