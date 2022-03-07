Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,836. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

