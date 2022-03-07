Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 80,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.44. 124,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $190.46.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.