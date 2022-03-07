Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 80,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chubb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.
Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $6.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.44. 124,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average is $190.46.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
About Chubb (Get Rating)
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.