Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 11,134 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 198.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.19. 1,405,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.50. The firm has a market cap of $512.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.