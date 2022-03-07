Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,503,492 shares of company stock worth $905,385,149 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 802,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61. The company has a market capitalization of $393.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

