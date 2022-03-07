Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 122 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $159.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,753.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3,311.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

