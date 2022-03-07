Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.74. 269,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average is $211.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.