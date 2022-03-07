Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.88. 239,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $252.52 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.