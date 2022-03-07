Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

LMT stock traded up $8.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $466.70. The stock had a trading volume of 207,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $465.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.