Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded down $4.84 on Monday, hitting $155.03. 42,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,467. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $120.04 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average is $157.92.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

