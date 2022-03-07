Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.00. 375,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

