Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.98. 23,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,024. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.06. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.76) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.03) to GBX 1,105 ($14.83) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

