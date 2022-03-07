Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 90,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.95. 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The stock has a market cap of $313.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

