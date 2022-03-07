Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,147 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 840,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,839. The firm has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

