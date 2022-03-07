Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after buying an additional 907,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after buying an additional 836,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $132.63. 636,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

