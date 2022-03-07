Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 3,676 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $422.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.83 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.