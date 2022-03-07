Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,304,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.83.

Shares of Target stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.57. The company had a trading volume of 407,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.60 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.